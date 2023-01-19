Alfa Romeo Certified is the new program of the Biscione dedicated to its used cars. These are second-hand vehicles selected and checked directly by Alfa Romeo before being relisted. The cars in the program are viewable online on the digital platform of the brand.

Alfa Romeo Certified used cars

Used cars in the Alfa Romeo Certified program undergo scrupulous checks with over 120 checkpoints by specialized Alfa Romeo technicians (from the bodywork to the electronics, safety equipment and mechanics). Further, if necessary, they are used official spare parts Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Certified is the program dedicated to used cars

Alfa Romeo Certified Guarantee

The Alfa Romeo Certified program offers a warranty up to 24 months from the date of collection, with unlimited mileage and no deductible. Valid throughout the brand’s authorized network, the guarantee covers i spare parts of the producer and the costs of labor.

Also, it can be transferred to a new owner if the car is sold before the warranty expiration date.

Alfa Romeo Certified cars are guaranteed for up to 24 months

This includes 24/7 roadside assistance throughout Europe and many other customized services and financial solutions. Eg, “Money Back Guarantee” allows to give back the vehicle purchased within 10 days and within 1,000 km, and ‘zero maintenance costs’ in the first year or up to 15,000 km.

NFT certified Alfa Romeo

The new Alfa Romeo models have the certification NFTs (Non-Fungible-Token) on Blockchain. The NFT generates a certification that guarantees the identity and good maintenance of the car, consequently supporting its residual value.

You may also be interested in this content

All the news on the Alfa Romeo brand

ALFA ROMEO price list Ads used ALFA ROMEO

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The Alfa Romeo Certified article, guaranteed used cars comes from newsauto.it.

#Alfa #Romeo #Certified #guaranteed #cars