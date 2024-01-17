2024 will be a year of double celebration for Alfa Romeo. In fact, the Biscione car manufacturer is not only celebrating its 70th anniversary Giulietta Sprintbut also the 50 years of the iconic Alfetta GT: two models that in their own way and to different extents have made the history of the Arese brand, which is why the latter turned to its Style Center to request the creation of two official logos characterized by essential and elegant lines that trace the distinctive features of the two cars.

Conferences and parade

To complete this double celebration, Alfa Romeo will conduct two conferences at the Arese Museum during which will retrace the story of the two models through unpublished materials from the Documentation Center and the testimonies of those who had an active role or in-depth knowledge of those cars and projects. In particular, on Sunday 5 May it will be the turn of Alfetta GT, while on 2 June the spotlight will be on Giulietta. Not only that: before these two conferences, there will be one parade in which owners of that specific Alfa Romeo model are invited to participate.

Celebratory logos

Returning for a moment to the two celebratory logos mentioned above, they were created in different ways chromatic declinations functional for multiple uses, with the clear objective of “accompany the brand's communication activities and celebratory events of its passionate clubs around the world”, explains Alfa Romeo. On the other hand, as mentioned, we are talking about models that in their own way have made the history of the Biscione brand, albeit with two decades of difference from each other: the debut of the Giulietta Sprint dates back to 1954, while that of the Alfetta GT is more recent, in 1974.