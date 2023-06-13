100 years of Four Leaf Clover

It was the 1923 when the pilot Ugo Sivocci, on the occasion of the Targa Florio of that year, created a four-leaf clover lucky charm to apply on your Alfa Romeo RL Corsa. A particular idea, but which actually paid off for him, given that the famous competition ended with his presence on the top step of the podium. It was then that the Milanese house decided to keep this particular logo on all its models, including those designed for competitions, as well as the current C43 which will take to the track this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Canada celebration logo

It will be right on the circuit dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve that the team will celebrate the centenary of this logo, with the single-seaters of Bottas and Zhou which will present a special version of this brand which will therefore turn a century old. And who knows if the Quadrifoglio will be able to maintain its status as a lucky charm in North America too, even more so after finishing in the points zone of Guanyu Zhou in the last Spanish Grand Prix, where the Chinese driver closed in 9th place.

Zhou in Montreal to reconfirm

A placement that came close to the best result ever achieved by the number 24 in F1, who crossed the finish line in 8th place in Canada last year: “Coming home from Barcelona with some points was definitely rewarding and a good motivation for the whole team to continue the great work done so far, both on and off track. – has explained – happy to be back in Canada this week, have fond memories of my first time here a year ago and eager to add more. We made good progress over the weekend in Spain and overall had a well-run race with good tire management and strategic choices. Even if the track is very different from Barcelona, ​​we hope to be able to maintain the performance shown there. If we are at our best from the first practice session, we will be able to qualify in a favorable position and extend our points streak on Sunday“.

Bottas in Montreal to return to the top

Who certainly needs luck is Valtteri Bottas, who has missed the appointment with the Top-10 since the first round of the world championship in Bahrain and who in Spain has compromised any chance of being able to finish in the points due to damage to the floor. Like his teammate, the Finn also finished in the points in Canada last year, in seventh position, moreover in a country that saw him on the podium on four occasions: “It was good to see the team fit in Barcelona after some tough races – he has declared – for me, damage to the floor caused by some debris on the opening lap prevented me from exploiting the full potential of the C43, which was a shame given the encouraging pace shown by my team-mate. However, it is a new race weekend and a chance to get back on track. After Barcelona I worked in simulation and at home, in Finland, e I feel ready for the challenges that await me. I have enjoyed racing here in Montreal in the past and am looking forward to this weekend. We know that Our car has the potential to do well and this will be our goal starting from Friday, to leave Barcelona behind and add new points to our palmarès”.