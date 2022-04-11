From Stelvio to Tonale passing through Castle. Alfa Romeo’s high-wheeled strategy will soon be completed by another piece, an E-segment electric SUV that the CEO of the Arese brand Jean-Philippe Imparato has already indicated as the central car for the brand, both for development strategies and due to the fact that it will represent a rival for some German models, including BMW’s peers in the segment. After the words of the number one of the Biscione, some indiscretions emerged that would indicate in Alfa Romeo Castello the name of the future Sport Utility of the Stellantis brand.

The project of this car had already circulated in 2019, only to be frozen even before the hypothesis then materialized of a merger between FCA and PSA began to make its way. There are even those who hypothesize a first focus on such a vehicle already at the time of Sergio Marchionne, who wanted to place another car above Stelvio, which was able to compete with BMW X5 and X6. With the new synergies within the group and the desire to grow the Arese brand, Imparato has already put the development of this car back on track, with a premium and large-sized model that will undoubtedly give a further boost to the process. growth that no longer focuses on volumes but on organic strengthening. A step by step consolidation that must necessarily go through the most profitable segmentsthus presiding over those slices of the market in which other premium brands play a central role.

In this sense it also fits the third SUV of the Biscione which will arrive as early as 2023 well before what could be called Alfa Romeo Castello. We are talking about the segment B model currently known as Brenner which will also represent the brand’s first fully electric model. The name is not yet confirmed but it is known that it will be produced in Tychy in Poland, on the same lines that will also host two other B-segment models of the Stellantis Group, one for Jeep and one for Fiat. It will be born on an evolution of PSA’s CMP platform that will allow it to host both internal combustion and electric engines, opening new horizons for Alfa Romeo as early as 2023.