The Arese Museum enriches the catering offer available to visitors. Those who go to the exhibition space dedicated to the history and cars of the Biscione will in fact be able to enjoy a new experience thanks to the opening of the Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrò. The new space will have as its partner the Maio Group, which for years has successfully managed the MAIO Restaurants with terraces on the top floor of Rinascente in Milan and now also in Rome.

The spaces

A place of contemporary design, with references to technology and style, the Arese Bistrò is enriched with elements from the historic Alfa Romeo Collection: from the cars on display to scale models, to ideally continue the experience experienced during the visit to the Museum. Welcoming and spacious, the Alfa Romeo Caffè will play a central role in welcoming the numerous groups and car clubs who meet at the Museum: dedicated proposals are available for them such as the Red Night, an evening organized in June on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of Alfa Romeo. The offer is enriched by proposals for families, with menus designed for children, for business customers and for visitors who observe particular diets.

The new proposal from Alfa Romeo

The cuisine offered at Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrò reflects the values ​​and tradition of Alfa Romeo, with a menu curated by chef Eugenio Moreni that mixes innovation and creativity, using only the highest quality raw materials. Open with cafeteria service and various catering options on the Museum's opening days and hours – every day from 10am to 6pm, with the exception of Tuesdays – the Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrot is also the reference point for private events that are possible organize at the Museum: from aperitifs and cocktails at the end of an exclusive private visit, to meetings and corporate events up to gala dinners with show cooking for special occasions.