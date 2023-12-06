Will be Alfa Romeo Brenner the name of the new B-segment SUV from the Arese brand. This is what emerges from the latest cryptic teaser published by Biscione through its social channels. In fact, in a short clip a series of geographical coordinates appear that are repeated, indicating some Italian locations linked to the Italian brand Stellantis. In particular, these are the Stelvio Pass, the Arese Museum, the Balocco test track and the Brenner Pass itself.

The next Alfa Romeo

After the categorical denials of recent months, it is therefore back at the center of the rumors the name Brenner for Alfa Romeo’s future B-segment model, a particularly important car for the brand given that it will represent the return to a very important market section and above all because it will also be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo car. The teaser video with the geographical coordinates was then accompanied by the phrase “Maybe deep down we always knew it”. Another element that supports the interpretation of this clip and which indicates Alfa Romeo Brennero as the name for the next model of the Arese car manufacturer.

The characteristics of the new Alfa Romeo Brennero

The new Alfa Romeo Brennero will be the first born on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large) and will be built in Tychy, Poland. It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform.

Like Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger

The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version. The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future.