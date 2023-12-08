The countdown has officially begun for the arrival of Alfa Romeo Brenner. The new B-segment SUV of the Arese brand will be officially unveiled in 2024, thus expanding the range of the Biscione brand with a model considered very important by Jean-Philippe Learned as it will intercept a part of younger customers and above all those who they remained “orphaned” by MiTo and Giulietta.

Now that the name has also been confirmed, albeit not yet explicitly, the new Alfa Romeo Brennero has taken an important step towards its debut. The teaser video with the geographical coordinates that revealed the position of the mountain pass, as well as that of Stelvio, the Arese Museum and the Balocco track, it gave an unequivocal clue to the choice made by the Italian car manufacturer with respect to this model. On the other hand, it was the same CEO of Alfa, who learned to anticipate that in December we would have the official name of this B-segment SUV and so it was. After the categorical denials of recent months, Brennero has been recognized as the name of the future car which will play a very important role in the Biscione range also for another reason: it will in fact be the first electric Alfa Romeo in the history of the Italian Stellantis brand.

For now there is no official news on the technical characteristics or even photos of the car, with the only online images referring to a leak that occurred in the past few weeks regarding the infotainment of the new compact SUV from Biscione. What we know to date is that the new Alfa Romeo on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version.

The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes.