The official debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale It was also an opportunity to look to the near future of the Biscione, ready to expand its range with the launch of a new model per year until 2028. Next year it will be time for Alfa Romeo Brenner, the third SUV from the Italian car manufacturer. Arese is a car that in some ways will be even more central to the growth and consolidation strategies of the brand led by Jean-Philippe Imparato. The B segment Sport Utilitywhose name has yet to be officially confirmed by the Italian brand, is destined to become a model that aspires to large volumes, a car that will also have a low price list on its side that can bring it closer to a younger clientele.

The price of the Alfa Romeo Brenner should in fact be less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale, reinterpreting them in a sportier way. This model will also have another element to make it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all probability will be integrated into the STLA Small as well as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform.

Production will take place in Tychy, the Polish plant that will give birth to others as well two models of segment B of the Stellantis group, the Fiat B-SUV and a similar Jeep car. Alfa Romeo Brenner will be essential to increase sales of the Biscione, with this model which should allow it to exceed the current results by 100,000 units per year, effectively making it a candidate to become the best-selling car of the Arese brand ever. While waiting for Alfa Romeo to release the first teaser or reveal more details, the British magazine Autocar has imagined what Brenner could be like.