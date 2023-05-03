Alfa Romeo, in Miami to forget Baku

It was certainly not a memorable weekend for theAlfa Romeo in Azerbaijan. Both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou delivered anonymous performances, finishing outside the points in both the Sprint and GP. For the Chinese driver, he also had to withdraw from the Baku Grand Prix due to an overheating problem with the power unit.

There is no doubt that the C43 is performing below expectations: Alfa Romeo is currently out of midfield and has also been overtaken by McLaren. Miami, however, is a track that at least provokes Bottas sweet memories: last year the Finn was even the first of the “others”, coming in seventh place behind Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. Here are the words of #77 and Zhou in view of Miami.

Bottas’ words

“Baku was definitely not our weekend, but we learned some lessons from it and moved on to a new week of racing. I’m happy to be back in Miami, I have good memories of last year’s inaugural race and the welcome we received here in Florida. We need to improve quickly in terms of performance, making the most of the different track we will have available this week. We are as motivated as ever: right now it may seem difficult, but there are still many races to go and we are all eager to do our best. I am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this weekend, feeling confident and ready for a new challenge“.

Zhou’s words

“It’s a new week of racing and we will have new opportunities after the weekend in Baku which was not the best. I have an unfinished business with last year’s race in Miami, so I’m even more motivated to bring home a good result for the team. We expected more from these first races, that’s for sure, but we are determined to push and give everything to get back to where we need to be. We have seen how narrow the gaps are this year and how tenths and hundredths can make the difference. We have what it takes: we saw that the results came when we performed well. All team members are working hard and I am confident that we will soon take the step forward we are aiming for“.