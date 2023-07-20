If Mercedes manages to hammer an even larger screen into the cabins, what would it be called? MBUX HyperMegaÜberGigascreen, maybe? At least Alfists don’t have to be afraid of such a cinema screen on the dashboard. The great chairman of Alfa Romeo promises that the brand will remain focused on driving and not everything around it.

The big boss in question is Jean-Philippe Imparato. He talks about the future of Alfa Romeo with the British Coach: ‘I respect what Mercedes is doing with digital technology, but my customers don’t want meter-wide infotainment screens in their cars or 200 digital assistance systems to switch on and off.’

However, larger screens according to the Alfa Romeo boss

The screen that is now in the middle in Giulias, Stelvios and Tonales will get bigger, says Imparato. The monitor for the driver will also look different: ‘I also like the idea of ​​a larger head-up display with a ghost [net als in racegames] which is projected onto the road to help position the car you are driving.”

According to the Alfa Romeo boss, the screens should not distract, but rather help when driving. “I don’t need to know what the weather will be like in three weeks. I don’t care – I’m here to drive,” says the Alfa man. Imparato also prefers not to see assistive systems in its cars: ‘It is not our job to offer line assistance or crash avoidance systems just because competitors have them. We have to be selective.’