If the qualifications had taken the smile from Valtteri’s mouth Bottas for the interruption of the streak of 103 consecutive appearances in Q3, the Melbourne race made him find again thanks to another good haul of points brought home for theAlfa Romeo. The Finnish driver elbowed a lot in the middle of the group during the 58 laps of the Australian Grand Prix, being engaged in ‘rustic’ duels with AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas, but in the end the result is positive for him and for everything. the Italian-Swiss team.

“I really enjoyed today’s race with many brawls from start to finish. Of course, the most important thing is that we have taken home some points, and this is due to a good job done by everyone in the team. – commented Bottas – I’m happy with the calls that were made on the pit stops and how we raced. For sure, the thinner rear wing from less load that penalized us on Saturday proved to be the right choice in the race and helped us to make progress. I had a fun day even though I had to work hard, pushing in all the laps: now let’s hope we can continue to be strong and improve. We have updates coming in the next Grands Prix so that we can be fighting for points every weekend ”.

Still running in Guanyu Zhouhowever, one step away from the second Top-10 in three races if it were not for Williams’ gamble with Albon (tenth at the finish line after stopping on the penultimate lap): “I’m proud of my racebut obviously also a little angry at losing points by such a narrow margin – explained the Chinese – Our pace was good, but we lost a few positions with the Safety Car and that made our life a lot more difficult. I gave it my all and pushed really hard in the end, but I ran out of rubber when I had to fight with Albon and couldn’t stay in front. On the plus side is the fact that we have solved the problem at the start and that the race was good: looking back at my first three rounds in Formula 1 I can say that my worst result is 11th, so I can continue to build on this positive start by aiming to score points in every race “.