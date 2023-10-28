The countdown has begun for the debut of the new B-segment SUV Alfa Romeo. The new Biscione model will arrive in 2024 but already by the end of this year we could have some more certain information on what the name of this compact car could be. There has been a lot of discussion on this topic in recent months, with the Arese car manufacturer excluding Brenner without however giving any other indications on the matter. At Auto e Moto d’Epoca it was the number one of the Stellantis brand who gave new information on the topic.

The name of Alfa Romeo’s new SUV

“The name will arrive in December – explained Jean-Philippe Learned during an interview given to Auto.it – for the moment we are reflecting on this topic. However, it will be an Italian name and we will certainly talk about it by the end of 2023. Since I arrived in 2021 I have seen many people with MiTo, Giulietta, 147 and therefore we want to give customers a car that can equally offer a sort of beauty for everyone. We hope it has the expected impact.”

The new SUV on the market from April

Learned himself then wanted to underline how Alfa Romeo’s objectives are to arrive on the market already by the end of the first half of 2024, with orders that could therefore be opened as early as the beginning of the new year: “Our intention is to make the new B-segment SUV available by the end of April. We will see if it will be possible to respect this timetable.”

The characteristics of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV

This model will be very important for Alfa Romeo: in addition to falling into the B segment, the Biscione will have the first fully electric Alfa Romeo in its range, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version. The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. Alfa Romeo’s new B-segment SUV could be revealed as early as the 2024 Brussels Motor Show.