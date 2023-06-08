The name of Alfa Romeo’s new compact SUV still remains shrouded in mystery but the Alfa Romeo wanted to tease its enthusiasts by involving them in all the names that fueled the rumors around the future B-segment model that will expand the range of the Arese brand. Through its social channels, the Italian brand of Stellantis wanted to involve the community of Alfisti and enthusiasts, asking what could be the badge chosen for the car that will arrive in 2024 and which will represent a small revolution given that it will also be the first Alfa Romeo fully electric of history.

The kid of the Biscione

“Alfa Romeo intends to redefine the rules of the segment by entrusting the “Kid” with the role of “Game Changer” – as stated in the press release issued by the Arese brand – In a rapidly evolving automotive panorama that offers a wide choice in the most popular SUV segment, the brand’s new proposal redefines its ambitions, already in its acronym: Sports DNA to be a protagonist in the Urban context. For the Biscione brand, therefore, this model will represent an important step as much as the Metamorphosis launched by Tonale, confirming at the same time that the name will not be linked in any way to a mountain pass like the other two SUVs, emphasizing as already highlighted in recent weeks that the choice will not fall on Brenner: “For Alfa Romeo, after Giulia, the car that sanctioned the rebirth of the brand, the brand has chosen two mountain passes, the Stelvio and the Tonale. Don’t worry, the much speculated “Brenner” has already been denied several times by Alfa Romeo’s top management. Does this indicate a change of direction in the communication strategy? What will be the next name of the Sport Urban Vehicle Alfa Romeo? Have your say on the brand’s official social channels.”

What we know about the future Alfa Romeo

To date, information on the new Alfa Romeo is very limited: the next SUV will be born on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well.

The engine and the versions

The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes.