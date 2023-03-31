Work has officially begun on the production of the new Alfa Romeo SUV which will be positioned in the B segment. It will be the first fully electric model of the Alfa Romeo which will be launched in 2024 and will be produced in Tychy in Poland. It was precisely in the Polish plant that Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Arese car manufacturer who symbolically kicked off operations for the new car of the Stellantis brand by meeting the technical group that will take care of the project. The French manager shared this important step on Twitter, posting a first blurry image of the front of the new Alfa Romeo.





