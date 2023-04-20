A game changer. This is how Jean Philippe Imparato once again defined the B-segment SUV that Alfa Romeo will launch in 2024. A concept that has already been reaffirmed on several occasions by the CEO of the Arese-based brand and which was also underlined on the occasion of the celebrations for Autodelta’s 60th anniversary and the 100 years of the Quadrifoglio which took place at the Monza racetrack. The French manager was once again pressed on the new model that will arrive next year, with Imparato who didn’t go too far on this car, while giving some indications on what to expect.

Game changer

First of all, the new Alfa Romeo SUV will not be called Brennero. A concept that has long been established but which the CEO of the Alfa Romeo himself wanted to reiterate. It will be a very important car for the Arese-based car manufacturer because in addition to being the brand’s first fully electric car, it will also represent the return to segment B which represents a very important slice of the automotive market, with almost 30% of the sales shares. Alfa Romeo’s new B-SUV will meet customers who may have moved away from the Biscione, with a lower price than the other models in the range and with features that could appeal to owners of the MiTo and Giulietta. The most important thing, however, is that the new model will be able to guarantee a certain family feeling, while remaining a true Alfa Romeo to all intents and purposes.

Similar to Tonal

At the moment we know little about the new Alfa Romeo SUV, except that it will be very similar on a technical level to the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 (assuming that is the name of the new crossover from the Turin brand) given that the new Alfa will also be born in Poland in Tychy, plant visited by the CEO of the Arese Imparato brand to kick off the works. The new Alfa Romeo model should have a price of less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale, reinterpreting them in a more sporty way.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV, the characteristics

This model will also have another element that makes it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will in fact be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and for the future Fiat crossover, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well. The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. The new SUV will offer a range of 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle, with compatibility with fast charging infrastructures up to 100 kW which will allow 80% of the range to be recovered in just 30 minutes. Next to the full electric version there will also be a petrol variant.