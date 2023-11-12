The will be officially launched in 2024 new segment SUV from Alfa Romeo, a fundamental model for the Arese brand to continue the growth process started with Tonale and continued in recent months with the debut of the updated versions of Giulia and Stelvio. The Biscione brand is pursuing a consolidation effort which aims to establish itself among the car manufacturers in the premium segment. The new Alfa Romeo crossover will also compete for this purpose.

The first electric Alfa Romeo

This model will also be important because it will be the first Biscione car to be completely electriceffectively anticipating the transition to full electric that the Arese brand has set for 2027. It will also be a more democratic Alfa Romeo, with a price that will allow it to bring together some of the customers who had chosen MiTo and Giulietta in the past and that with the exit of these two models it decided to look elsewhere but also at a model for younger people, with a high technological content.

The new Alfa Romeo like Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger

The first fully electric Alfa Romeo will be born on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version.

The electric version

The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. The debut should be set for the first months of 2024, probably at the Brussels Motor Show, while the name of Alfa Romeo’s B-SUV will be revealed in December, as anticipated by Jean-Philippe Learned.