The expansion of the Alfa Romeo range could extend not only to SUVs and sports cars but also to a more versatile model such as a van for transporting people. This is not a fantasy but an indiscretion partially confirmed by the Biscione management itself, which no later than a few months ago had hypothesized the return of the Arese brand to the minivan segment. From France they wasted no time and in a rendering published online they tried to imagine a sort of Alfa Romeo “Berlingo”, taking advantage of the much vaunted synergies within the Stellantis group.

A luxury MVP for Alfa Romeo

At the moment it is only a style exercise with the help of graphic processing software and does not represent any anticipation of the return of an Alfa Romeo Autotutto but as reiterated by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, head of design for the Biscione car manufacturer , seeing a car of this type again in the future is not a hypothesis to be completely discarded, also by virtue of the success that has seen this model among the best-selling in the Arese range.

Romeo's success

The Biscione has been missing from the MVP segment since 1966, when the Romeo 3, a mini van better known as Autotutto, was produced in Pomigliano d'Arco. A range launched in 1954 and which with 21,000 examples was highly appreciated by the customers of the Arese brand. The choice to focus on a “people mover” would not be an oddity given that more and more brands are choosing to give space to these models.

Alfa Romeo and passenger transport

An Alfa Romeo minivan could therefore arrive in the next few years, a high-end model, a luxury MVP obviously with an electric powertrain given Biscione's goal of becoming a full electric brand from 2027. This model could be born on the STLA Large platform, with exclusive finishes that could allow the Arese brand to expand sales in non-European markets, aiming for the same time to establish itself more and more among the premium brands where Mercedes has been a leader for some time with this type of vehicle. While waiting to understand if Biscione will proceed in this direction, here is the rendering published by The Automobile Magazine.