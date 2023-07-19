New updates after the summer

In the last two race weekends, in Austria and at Silverstone, Alfa Romeo managed to overtake Haas and Williams in the standings, surprisingly dropping from seventh to ninth place in the Constructors’ standings. A hard blow for the team from Hinwil, which in these last two rounds preceding the summer break – in Hungary and Belgium – will have to try to return to the points and again overtake the direct rivals. The real turning point, however, the Biscione may have thought for the Zandvoort weekend, end of Augustwhen new updates should arrive on the C43. While waiting to verify the goodness of the new upgrades, however, at the Hungaroring, Zhou and Bottas will have to make do with their novelties introduced by the team at Silverstone.

Bottas ready for ‘home’ match

The focus of the two drivers is therefore entirely focused on the one-two races in Budapest and Spa, to be tackled with great attention also given the almost opposite characteristics of the two circuits: “It was nice to have some time to get back to work after the last one-two, especially as we didn’t get the results we expected – commented Valtteri Bottas – it was a chance to refocus on the remaining races before the summer break, as well as training on the simulator to find that extra performance that could help us during the weekend“.

“The updates we made at Silverstone allowed us to improve our pace slightly, even if we didn’t take full advantage of them. We have all worked hard to unlock their potential. I’ve always liked the Hungaroring – added the former Mercedes again – e can’t wait to go back. For a Finnish driver this is the closest race to home and I like the old school atmosphere at the circuit. Our task will be only one: to bring points to the standings”.

Zhou chasing redemption

“Our main rivals have made a clear step forward in recent races, also thanks to the updates they have made – commented Zhou Guanyu, presenting the Hungarian trip – but I’m confident we have a chance to join them again back in the game this weekend in Budapest. It will be important to get every single detail right from the first practice session, because execution is often what makes the difference between a positive and a negative result. We have to position ourselves in a favorable position on the starting grid: the points are awarded on Sunday and we will be ready to do battle“.