A world preview, a national premiere and the latest news from its line-up. Alfa Romeo will be among the protagonists of the 2024 Paris Motor Show, with the Biscione brand joining Citroen, Peugeot and Leapmotor in the ranks of representatives of the Stellantis group at the French event. The Arese car manufacturer thus returns to the Mondial de l’Auto which this year will take place in the exhibition pavilions of Porte de Versailles from 4 to 20 October 2024.

Alfa Romeo’s news in Paris

Alfa Romeo will exhibit its full range, as well as the national preview of the new 280 HP Junior Veloce. This will also be joined by the hybrid version of the new B-segment SUV, for the first time in front of the general public. The new Tonale MY2025 will be unveiled in a world preview, with the stand also hosting the 33 Stradale and the Giulia Quadrifoglio SuperSport, the limited edition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio.