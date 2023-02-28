The range of Alfa Romeo is destined to grow further after the arrival of Tonale. Beyond the limited edition supercar, the Arese-based car manufacturer will also offer new models in other segments, starting with that of the B-SUV which in 2024 will see the arrival of the Jeep Avenger twin. However, Alfa Romeo’s offer could also include a second C-segment model which will join Tonale but which will have different characteristics from the latter. According to some rumors it could be the new generation of Alfa Romeo Julieta particularly appreciated model in the history of the brand and which, after the end of production in December 2020, has not yet had a direct replacement.

The new Giulietta will not arrive in the immediate future and this suggests that, if the rumors are confirmed, it could be a fully electric model given that from 2027 all Alfa cars will have this type of power supply. The hypothetical new Giulietta could be built on the platform Stellantis STLA Medium with a length close to 4.50 meters. The battery could be close to 80 kWh of capacity and guarantee autonomy between 500 and 650 km.With this configuration, the new sports car from the Alfa Romeo could guarantee powertrains with different power levels, starting from 180 HP up to 450 HP for the Quadrifoglio version. At this point it would not be a simple utility car but a full electric with a markedly sporty soul, perhaps to intercept a younger audience that would otherwise be oriented towards the German models.

In recent weeks, the Senior Vice President and Head of Alfa Romeo North America Larry Dominique has fueled the attention around the possible return of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, who spoke to the US press about the brand’s range expansion plans, citing a second model of the C segment who will support Tonale. The same manager of the Italian brand had confirmed that this car will not be a traditional SUV but more likely a sedan. However, we will have to wait several more months to understand if we will really see the Alfa Romeo Giulietta on the road again.

