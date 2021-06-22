Change at the top of Alfa Romeo’s design division: Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos he has in fact been appointed the new Head of Alfa Romeo Design, and will report to Jean-Pierre Plouè, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis. His actual entry into office will take place in just over a week, starting next July 1st. He will not have an easy task at the head of the house of the Biscione: he will have to command the process of modernization and electrification of a brand that boasts a unique prestige all over the world.

“Alejandro’s arrival is a great opportunity for Alfa Romeo – commented Plouè – Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos loves cars and has made a excellent work with Cupra. The Design team and I are looking forward to working with him ”. As mentioned by the Chief Design Officer of Stellantis himself, Mesonero-Romanos’ professional career has its roots in the automotive world: before joining Alfa Romeo, his contribution was fundamental to fine-tune the style of the Cupra Tavascan and Formentor, the fourth generation of Seat Leon, the fifth generation of Ibiza and the Arona model. “I am happy to be able to face Alfa Romeo’s upcoming challenges with an innovator like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos – added Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo – A collaboration that will lead the brand to success“.