“The fact that Red Bull and Ferrari have such similar performances means that neither project is the totally successful one”. Adrian Neweyaerodynamics wizard and a fundamental element for Red Bull’s competitiveness, underlined that although the RB18 won 17 races out of the 22 held last year, it is not said that the design concept adopted by the Milton Keynes technicians is undoubtedly the best in this new era marked by the return of ground effect.

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes showed up at the start of the 2022 season with three cars based on different concepts and the numbers for now proved the RB18 right, although the F1-75 showed great potential which was later attenuated by the management of the power units by the Scuderia di Maranello to safeguard the reliability of the engines. Mercedes has suffered excessively from porpoising, but it is said that in terms of development it is not the project with the greatest margins of improvement as Newey himself reiterated.

For now, the four presentations of the 2023 cars have only recorded in one case the actual unveiling of the single-seater that will be in action in the winter tests in Bahrain. Haas, Red Bull and Williams have limited themselves to the presentation of the livery, while Alfa Romeo-Sauber has also combined the renderings of the ‘true’ C43 designed by the Hinwil team and analyzed in detail by FormulaPassion.it.

The technical director Jan Monchaux admitted that some solutions made on the 2023 car are clearly inspired by the Red Bull RB18: “It’s all about recognizing that a particular team has done a better job than all the others, understanding why they have done better in certain areas and tailoring that to our car. – Monchaux’s words reported by the Spanish newspaper Sports Diary – regulations limit resources. With the few wind tunnel hours we have, we have to prioritize and investing in the front of the car doesn’t have the same return as investing in the rear. It’s better to cook one thing well than to serve five dishes that none of them are excellent.”