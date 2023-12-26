Not just limited edition SUVs, sedans and super sports cars. Alfa Romeo it could soon also have a luxury minivan in its range. The Biscione has been missing from the MVP segment since 1966, when the Romeo 3, a mini van better known as Autotutto, was produced in Pomigliano d'Arco. A range launched in 1954 and which with 21,000 examples was highly appreciated by the customers of the Arese brand.

The return of Alfa Romeo among minivans

The choice to focus on a “people mover” would not be an oddity given that more and more brands are choosing to give space to these models. There was confirmation of the indiscretion launched a few weeks ago Alejandro Mesonero-Romanoshead of the Alfa Romeo style center who indirectly endorsed this hypothesis during an interview given to Autocar magazine: “It was wonderful. By the way, don't be surprised if he comes back one day.”

Electric and luxury MVP

An Alfa Romeo minivan could therefore arrive in the next few years, a high-end model, a luxury MVP obviously with an electric powertrain given Biscione's goal of becoming a full electric brand from 2027. This model could be born on the STLA Large platform, with exclusive finishes that could allow the Arese brand to expand sales in non-European markets, such as the United States and in particular China.