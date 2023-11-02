After having archived a first half of 2023 with extremely positive results,

Alfa Romeo continues its constant growth thanks to the discipline in the implementation of a solid strategic product plan, based on the rigor in pursuing the highest standards in terms of quality. With an ever-vigilant eye on the European market, the brand’s strategy is focused on strengthening its presence at a global level, in fact Alfa Romeo recently officially debuted in Saudi Arabia, on the island of Martinique, Singapore, Hong Kong, and strengthened its presence with the launch of Tonale in Dubai, Morocco and Japan. The objectives that the brand has set are clearly challenging and 2023 confirms itself as a complex year, but the excellent commercial performances confirm the solid strategy undertaken by the brand.

Global Q3 2023 registrations of the brand grew by +39% and 10% in the reference quarter with Europe experiencing strong and constant growth with average values ​​reporting +66% YTD, and +15% in reference to the third quarter. Driving the excellent performance of the region, Italy +95.3% YTD, +36.5% Q3, Germany +83.7% YTD, 37.9% Q3, Belgium +82.0% YTD, +59.4% Q3, France +72.3% YTD, +7.7 Q3.

The Middle East & Africa region with +128% in the overall annual growth trend, the record growth trend is confirmed, +66% is the figure for the 3rd quarter. The Region is currently a certainty for the Italian brand, in constant growth since 2022. Specifically, Turkey has established itself as a global leader in terms of rapidity in growth in terms of volumes, six times higher than in 2022, and the extremely positive trend is confirmed also in the quarter with a +160%. To strengthen the brand’s presence in the region, the entire Alfa Romeo range was launched in Dubai (Giulia Stelvio and Tonale) as well as in Morocco where the new Giulia and new Stelvio made their debut.

In Asia, Alfa Romeo continues to strengthen its presence. The region (India Asia Pacific), +27% vs third quarter 2022, represents a strategic area of ​​fundamental importance and, as evidence of the brand’s focus, a new official flagship store was inaugurated in Singapore, in continuity with the debut of the brand in Hong Kong. Furthermore, in China and Japan, after the launch of the new Giulia and the new Stelvio, the time has come for the Tonale to finally be ordered and driven by fans of the brand.

Also in US Tonale made its debut. After the amazing result in terms of quality obtained thanks to the IQS (Initial Quality Study) research carried out by JD Power, in which Alfa Romeo positioned itself on the top step of the podium among the premium brands and in third place in the industry, the brand Italian is ready to re-establish itself with a renewed range in a continent with enormous potential which in September reports an interesting + 7% compared to 2022. Finally, of note is the return of Alfa Romeo to Martinique, with the inauguration of a new brand showroom.

