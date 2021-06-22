After the farewell to Seat and the brief parenthesis in Renault Group and Dacia the Spanish designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos starting from 1 July 2021 it passes in Alfa Romeo, where it reports to Jean-Pierre Ploué, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos graduated from the Royal College of Art. His career is characterized by a long militancy in Seat with Luca de Meo, where he was the author of the design of Seat / Cupra, and his decisive style has promoted its rebirth.

The models Cupra Tavascan is Formentor, the fourth generation of Seat Leon, the fifth generation of Ibiza and work on Arona demonstrate how his innovative ideas can stimulate and increase the attractiveness of a brand.

Now he will focus on renewal of Alfa Romeo guiding the modernization and electrification process of this iconic brand, which in its own 110 years of history has racked up legendary sporting victories.

