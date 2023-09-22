Alfa Romeo at work

Friday mainly testing for theAlfa Romeo on that day Suzuka, where the Swiss team tested different set-ups to further improve the effect of the updates brought to Singapore. Progress has actually been seen in the performance of Valtteri Bottaswho saved a day on paper devoid of positive points with a 10th place in PL2. A performance which therefore highlighted the steps of the C43, especially as regards the Finnish driver.

Good feelings for Bottas

The former Mercedes player, who had only finished the first session in 17th position, summed up his day like this: “Friday was positive overall – he has declared – here in Suzuka we always have fun and I’m happy to be back on track. I feel we have made some progress thanks to our updates and learnings from Singapore, managing to unlock a little more performance from the new package and optimizing the car in terms of setup. The sensations, as mentioned, are positive, but our work doesn’t stop here: we must continue to learn from the car, analyzing the data collected today and trying to optimize it for tomorrow. I believe that most of our competitors will improve tomorrow, but it seems that we have a better chance of doing well in qualifying than in Singapore“.

Zhou ‘held back’ by a technical problem

Optimism and positive feelings also emerged from the words of Guanyu Zhou, who was also focused more on data collection than on the performance itself. The Chinese driver, however, had to deal with a technical problem emerged in the second free practice session: “Today was quite positive on my part – he added – I feel like we’ve made a concrete step forward in terms of performance compared to where we were last weekend, and the top ten seems more within reach for us here. Towards the end of the second practice session, I had an ai problem brakes, which we promptly examined upon my return to the garage. During the sessions we tested different set-ups on both cars, collecting a fair amount of data and some terms of comparison, which will be useful to us this evening, as we work to understand which set-up works best to fine-tune it for tomorrow.”