Time to turn on your holidays. Time to kick off the Christmas holidays, literally lighting them up with the energy of Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid. The Arese-based carmaker chooses to include its new compact SUV also in the Christmas communication campaign and in particular the PHEV version to wish fans and customers of the Alfa Romeo brand to spend one of the most magical times of the year in serenity.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 is the first car on tap from the Stellantis brand, which has entered the world of electrification with the plug-in hybrid in anticipation of launching the first full electric in the next few years and completing the transition by 2027. The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 has a total power of 280 HP, the result of the combination of a 1.3 L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, coupled to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which takes care traction to the front wheels, and an electric motor capable of delivering a peak power of 90 kW and a torque of 250 Nm located at the rear. The performances thus trying to guarantee that typically Alfa Romeo feeling also with an electrified system, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 135 km/h in fully electric mode, which can reach 206 km/h in hybrid mode.

This is also thanks to the specific all-wheel drive system: the sensation of power that can be achieved under acceleration is in fact amplified by the e-AWD system: the instantaneous torque of the electric motor, in fact, makes the response of the rear axle immediate as soon as you press the accelerator pedal. Battery 306-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 15.5 kWh offers an electric range of over 80 km in the urban cycle. The combined range thus rises to more than 600 km of total range. As for charging times, it takes 2.5 hours when using the 7.4 kW onboard charger.