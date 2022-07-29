This article may not exactly be happy for anyone who has always loved the Italian soul of Alfa Romeo. Yes, because the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned he said the Italian brand will work on a large car to be developed directly in the United States (and possibly produced), in order to be more attractive for that market. The synergy with the US brands of Stellantis it would thus become complete, given that Italian Jeeps are already being produced today.

Learned, according to Automotive News reports, explained that the car in question will be launched in 2027“even if the Stellantis group has not yet decided where to produce it“. So the car is already at the starting blocks, it’s not just an indiscretion. The CEO of French nationality argued the decision by talking about the importance of developing a design that can appeal to foreign markets, helping Alfa Romeo to be a global premium brand and not exclusively a European one. A large car would meet the expectations of markets such as the United States, China and Europe itself.

It is not yet known whether by ‘large’ we mean an SUV, a crossover or a sedan with a sporty soulbut it probably won’t be a car “BMW X6 style“. “The decision will be made by the end of 2022, we will have to find the right mix“Learned Learned. The decision on whether or not to produce in the United States does not necessarily have to be made todaywhile the development in the NAFTA area (United States – Canada – Mexico) is now certain.

This would not be an epochal change but one of sure impact. After all, Alfa Romeos have not been produced for some time in the historic factories in Lombardy. Thus will continue Alfa Romeo’s journey towards the farewell to some traditions that are not immovable, while at the same time trying to ferry its early fans towards a different future. According to what has been said in recent months, they will be performance and research in design the two main essential points in the history of the brand, not to be abandoned. Everything else can change.