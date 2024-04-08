In perfect coordination with its name, production of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was limited to 33 examples. One of these is intended for Nuriaki Uchino, Japanese manager born in 1960 who transformed the company founded by his family in 1927 into an industrial reality of precision mechanics established on a global level. Last month the same entrepreneur wanted to closely follow the configuration of his exclusive unit Alfa Romeo 33 Stradaleand in fact he spent two days between Milan and Arese precisely to witness some of the car's customization phases live.

A truly unique 33 Stradale

As mentioned, Uchino wanted to customize his 33 Stradale in order to make it unique like no other. In particular, as regards the external design, the Japanese manager chose the Royal Blue livery, a color that serves as a reminder of the blue sky of Italy, and wanted to accompany it with a series of red details, for the groups optics and brake calipers. As for the interiorto capture attention they have been embellished with the fine gray Alcantara upholstery, the light sports pedals and the aluminum footrests with a dark satin finish.

Ready for the road

Uchino was clear right from the start: his very personal and exclusive The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will not be kept or hidden in some garage and then displayed as a trophy and jewel, but will be used on the road, since the Japanese manager himself has expressed his desire to get on board of its 33 Stradale for “to fully experience all those emotions typical of Alfa Romeo sports cars which in this model are the result of the perfect combination between the most exhilarating driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon”.

Alfa Romeo and Japan

Alfa Romeo and Japan have an important bond that goes beyond this special delivery. Even in terms of market: just to give an example, of the 500 exclusive examples of Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm produced in 2021, 88 were registered in the Japanese country. “In Japan, the customer who chooses an Alfa Romeo car is a true enthusiast for cars, sportiness and latest generation technology”, makes the Biscione brand known.