It’s no secret that Alfa Romeo is aiming at the top of the premium segment, with the Alfa Romeo having repeatedly reiterated its ambition for a repositioning of the brand that could increase the value of the brand both in Italy and in the rest of the world. In this path of growth, which for now is finding commercial confirmation thanks to the arrival of Tonale, the new flagship of the Arese-based car manufacturer will position itself, a sedan capable of guaranteeing over 700 km of autonomy and above all a total power of 1,000 HP thanks to its electric powertrain in Quadrifoglio configuration. The goal will be to counter the domination of the Germans, with the Porsche Taycan in their sights.

Alfa Romeo, the flagship will be born on the STLA

At the moment, in fact, the electric car from Zuffenhausen seems to be the top model in this range and with the results obtained at an international level by the Stuttgart brand, in 2027 the new top of the range from Alfa Romeo will have to aim to overtake the Taycan to consecrate itself definitively in this segment. The new Alfa Romeo flagship on the STLA Large platform, thus allowing you to integrate an 800 Volt architecture for ultra-fast charging. The new flagship car of the Arese brand will thus be able to recover energy in a relatively short space of time, with just 18 minutes to recover most of the range. It could be produced in Cassino, where the Stellantis group will move this platform in the coming years, thus placing the Lazio factory alongside that of Windsor in Canada.

The power train

The focus of the Alfa Romeo brand will always be on performance and for this reason the sports car from the Arese brand will have a powertrain capable of delivering high output. For the basic versions we are talking about powers between 350 and 800 HP but it will reach up to 1,000 HP with the Quadrifoglio variant.

What will the new flagship be like?

As for the design, Jean Philippe Imparato himself was very clear: “Body shapes and design will be better defined this year but it won’t necessarily be a crossover or an SUV. The transition to electric makes aerodynamics very important and this makes the choice of a sedan or a creative line that overcomes the traditional divisions between segments sensible”.