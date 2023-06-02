Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS is preparing to be the undisputed protagonist of “One Lake One Car”. This will take place next 10 June, in the very setting of Villa d’Este exclusive trip discovering the legendary Alfa Romeo: on the occasion of the twelfth edition of this celebration, some examples of the 6C 2500 SS of the twenty still existing will be the undisputed protagonists together with a careful selection of cars that will illustrate the various versions and bodies of the 6C 2500.

A living icon

We are talking about a model that made the history of the Alfa Romeo brand, the last of the 6C series, an acronym that stands for six cylinders, which began with the 1500 in the 1920s and was then developed with displacements of 1750, 1900, 2300 and finally 2500. This series of models, created by one of the most important automotive technicians not only in Italy but worldwide such as Victor Jano, allowed the Arese brand to achieve incredible success. The sportiest version of this coupe was the SS, an acronym for Super Sport, the maximum expression of luxury and performance.

Queen at Villa d’Este

The legendary coupé will lead the fleet of model specimens at “One Lake One Car”. purchased in 2011 by Villa d’Este and now part of the hotel’s private collection: it is part of a small group of 32 examples built between 1949 and 1952, it was built by Touring and bears the name of “Villa d’Este” by virtue of the fact that the first exemplary triumphed at the Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este in 1949.

It starts on June 9th

On the eve of the June 10th event, therefore on June 9th, a prologue thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Alfa Romeo Register (RIAR) and the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500-2300 International Register: around twenty examples of Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 will explore the streets of Lake Comothe same ones exploited at the time by the Portello testers when they had to try them, and some shipyards that made the history of powerboating.