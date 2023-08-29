The debut of the new one is less and less Alfa Romeo 33the exclusive supercar that the Alfa Romeo brand will unveil in a world premiere tomorrow afternoon. “We present to the world an extraordinary project born with the clear desire to create something unique, lives up to its story. It will be a moment of pure Italian automotive emotion to be experienced firsthand. Live it with us”says Alfa Romeo. But what do we already know about this car?

It will be called 33

First of all, as we wrote previously, that it will be called 33: a double reason is hidden behind this choice, both because it will have a series of references with the legendary 33 Stradale from 1967, and because it will only be produced in 33 units, each of which will be sold to over 1 million euros. A truly exclusive supercar therefore, which CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato wanted to describe as a project that “da is a dream come true, inspired by a bold team who wanted to create something unique”. The same number one of the Alfa brand has revealed that the new supercar will be sold-out even before being unveiled.

Base Maserati MC20?

The new Alfa Romeo 33, which will also take its name from the data we are about to mention, should reach a maximum speed of 333 km/h. In recent weeks, some rumors have circulated that they spoke of a possible very close relationship with Maserati MC20the super sports car from the Trident brand which to date certainly represents the closest car in the range of the Stellantis group to the project idea of ​​the Arese-based car manufacturer: at the moment, however, it is difficult to say whether in addition to the frame and mechanical components the two supercars will also be able to share the engine, in this case we would go towards the confirmation of the V6 Nettuno engine with a power of 630 HP.

Contribution to history

But it cannot be ruled out that Alfa Romeo decides to equip the new 33 with an engine derived from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that drives the Giulia Quadrifoglio: the engine will be the same, but will be significantly strengthened. “We are working on something that we will be able to exhibit next to the 8C in the Arese Museum, proud of ours contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. This is what we want – he then added Imparato – A decision of this kind, which we made in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, is seen by many as total madness ”.