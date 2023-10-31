Only 33 examples, V6 engine but also an electric powertrain. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a manifesto of the Biscione’s desire to once again follow a path made of sportiness and emotions, despite starting from a few cars already sold out. The new supercar from the Arese brand made its preview debut in front of the general public at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023 and after seeing it for the first time last August 30th, we reviewed the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale up close: here 5 things to know about the exclusive Biscione car.

1. Only 33 customizable examples

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is an exclusive car: only 33 examples were planned and all of them were sold, with the lucky and wealthy owners who were awarded the car even before the first unit was built. They will be able to customize each 33 Stradale thanks to the Bottega program.

2. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale powered by the V6

In the rear center position there is a 3.0-liter V6 engine capable of producing 620 hp. This is an engine derived from the Nettuno, the unit developed by Maserati for the aforementioned MC20. The performances speak of a maximum speed of 333 km/h and the possibility of going from or to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. All combined with an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

3. Interiors between past and future

There are no controls on the steering wheel, with only the digital dashboard display to remind us that this is a current car. Also in this case the eyelid recalls the typical telescope of Biscione cars. The on-board instrumentation is also sparse, with many physical controls and a dashboard in the sky with a classic aeronautical layout. Also in this case the customization possibilities allow you to choose between a more traditional environment close to the past, called Tributo, with aluminum finishes and Poltrona Frau leather upholstery or a more sporty one, Alfa Corse, with carbon fiber and Alcantara accents . On the central tunnel we also find the plate with the serial number which identifies the model and the progressive number of the car.

4. Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will also be electric

Alongside the endothermic version there will also be the possibility of choosing an electric Alfa Romeo 33 Strada, with a powertrain capable of delivering 750 HP and guaranteeing a range of 450 km on a single charge. According to the Arese brand, 30% of the units produced will have full electric propulsion.

5. Design that looks to the past

The lines are sinuous and soft, while highlighting the great sporting vocation of this car, with the voluptuous wheel arches which lead towards the truncated tail, a typical element of the more racing Alfa Romeos, and the cofagus (a solution that joins the bonnet and mudguard) to accentuate the continuity of the front. At the front we then find a new interpretation of the trilobe, with slat elements in carbon fibre, a visible material that also characterizes other parts of this supercar. There are no active aerodynamic elements, with the front splitter working in conjunction with the flat bottom, some air intakes behind the lights and other vents behind the doors. These then have an elytra opening, another homage to the past. However, the research work on flows led to obtaining an aerodynamic coefficient Cx of 0.375. There are three liveries available, Villa d’Este Red, Pastel Alfa Red and Royal Blue.