A dream for a few. A tribute to the past. A manifesto for the future. Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has been reborn in a modern key thanks also to Touring Superleggera, as a limited edition supercar which effectively inaugurates a few-off mechanism which the Biscione will propose again in the coming years to give wealthy enthusiasts the opportunity to drive cars capable of to best embody the DNA of the Arese brand. It was therefore inevitable that this jewel that acts as a bridge between past and future was not present alongside the most prestigious cars of the Stellantis Heritage division at Vintage Cars and Motorcyclesfor the first time in Bologna in the year of the 40th anniversary.

Design of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

After discovering it at the world premiere at the Arese Museum, we wanted to review the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale up close to tell you once again how this project and its characteristics were born. Let’s start from the design and some specifications, with the new Biscione supercar which was born on the basis of the Maserati MC20 and rests on a H frame aluminum with carbon fiber monocoque. The references to the original 33 are different, from the shapes to the front light clusters even if the modern version is decidedly longer.

The lines are sinuous and soft, while highlighting the great sporting vocation of this car, with the voluptuous wheel arches which lead towards the truncated tail, a typical element of the more racing Alfa Romeos, and the cofagus (a solution that joins the bonnet and mudguard) to accentuate the continuity of the front. At the front we then find a new interpretation of the trilobe, with slat elements in carbon fibre, a visible material that also characterizes other parts of this supercar. There are no active aerodynamic elements, with the front splitter working in conjunction with the flat bottom, some air intakes behind the lights and other vents behind the doors. These then have an elytra opening, another homage to the past. However, the research work on flows led to obtaining an aerodynamic coefficient Cx of 0.375. There are three liveries available, Villa d’Este Red, Pastel Alfa Red and Royal Blue.

Interior

Entering inside thecockpit of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale you immediately notice the right compromise between modernity and classic. There are no controls on the steering wheel, with only the digital dashboard display to remind us that this is a current car. Also in this case the eyelid recalls the typical telescope of Biscione cars. The on-board instrumentation is also sparse, with many physical controls and a dashboard in the sky with a classic aeronautical layout. Also in this case the customization possibilities allow you to choose between a more traditional environment close to the past, called Tributo, with aluminum finishes and Poltrona Frau leather upholstery or a more sporty one, Alfa Corse, with carbon fiber and Alcantara accents . On the central tunnel we also find the plate with the serial number which identifies the model and the progressive number of the car.

Engine and performance of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

In the longitudinal rear position we then find the heart of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, that is the 3.0-liter V6 capable of delivering 620 HP. This is an engine derived from the Nettuno, the unit developed by Maserati for the aforementioned MC20. The performances speak of a maximum speed of 333 km/h and the possibility of going from or to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. All combined with an 8-speed DCT gearbox that can also be used in sequential mode via the generous paddle shifts on the steering wheel. The braking system hidden by the telephone disc rims is designed by Brembo, with carbon-ceramic discs with 6-piston calipers at the front and 4 at the rear which would allow the car to be stopped from 100 km/h in 33 metres. Alongside the endothermic version there will also be the possibility of choosing an electric Alfa Romeo 33 Strada, with a powertrain capable of delivering 750 HP and guaranteeing a range of 450 km on a single charge.

La Bottega del Biscione

Each of the 33 customers of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will then be able to see their personalization wishes fulfilled thanks to the Shop, a committee of brand experts who will meet directly in the Council Room of the Arese Museum, the same place where the original 33 Stradale project was approved. Delivery of the new Alfa Romeo supercar to the first customer will take place on 17 December 2024.