After being unveiled as a world premiere at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, the new 33 Road it also made its debut on the track. And what better circuit to do it than Monza? A real return to the origins for this car: on August 31, 1967the 33 Stradale was making its debut on the Italian circuit at the Monza GP, and just yesterday, on the same day and place, the new 33 Stradale did the same in the pit lane of the Brianza track.

We come back home

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale “it could only take place on the same circuit where yours was born 56 years ago legend“says the house of the Biscione itself, “the same iconic track where on September 3, 1950 Alfa Romeo won the first title in the history of Formula 1 with Nino Farina at the wheel of the Tipo 158 ‘Alfetta’”.

Protagonist pilots

This new super exclusive dry two-seater coupé, made with a unique artisan process in just 33 specimens (all already sold), was presented in the pit lane in the presence of the two Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyuas well as the entire Alfa Romeo team.

From road to track

The link between Formula One and this supercar with Alfa Romeo road homologation will also be demonstrated on the track, considering that on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, scheduled for this very weekend, the single-seaters of the Alfa Romeo team and the pilots have been characterized since Alfa Romeo Style Centre with a dedicated livery that celebrates the 33 Stradale: in particular, the three colors of the Italian tricolor flag, present on the part of the bonnet, have been changed to green “Four-leaf clover”with white complementing the red of the official livery.