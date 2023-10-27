The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the limited edition Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, makes its debut in front of the general public. It was previewed at the Salone Auto e Moto d’Epoca in Bologna. After the unveil at the Arese Museum, we once again saw the sports car in person with the V6 in just 33 examples.

What the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale looks like on the outside

Starting from a carbon fiber monocoque similar to that used for the Maserati MC20, the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale pays homage to the Heritage of the Italian brand, with various references to the original 33 Stradale both in the shapes and details of the light clusters and rear, with the truncated tail that emphasizes the sporty soul. The doors with elytra opening are another clear reference to the cars of Alfa Romeo’s past while the extensive use of carbon fiber and the new front trefoil project the stylistic language towards the future.

The passenger compartment of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The interiors are always a mix of past and modernity, with the use of Poltrona Frau leather for the seat and dashboard coverings or Alcantara while carbon fiber returns again to embellish various elements of the passenger compartment. The steering wheel is minimal, with the total absence of controls and behind this the digital instrument panel with telescope eyelid stands out. Various physical controls both in the central tunnel and in the console on the roof of the car, in full aeronautical style.

The engine

Powering the supercar from Arese is a 3.0 liter V6 engine capable of delivering 620 HP, bringing the Biscione sports car to a top speed of 333 km/h and to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. A fully electric version will also be available with a 750 HP powertrain and a range of 450 km. The specimens can be personalized through the Bottega, a committee of experts that meets at the Historical Museum of Arese. All Alfa Romeo 33 Stradales have already been sold, with the first car to be delivered on 17 December 2024.