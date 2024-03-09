The French newspaper Automobile Magazine awarded the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale the Design Trophy. An award for supercar design, as can be seen from the name, won by the Biscione company eleven years after the triumph of the 4C, who won the 2013 Coup de Coeur Trophy. Now, however, attention is turned to the new 33 Stradale, awarded jointly by the editorial team of the French newspaper and its readers.

Praise for the design

A quick summary of how the awarding of the prize works: there are six categories Design, Innovation on board, Sportiness, Passion, Coup de coeur and commercial dynamics, for each of which the Automobile Magazine editorial team selects three finalists. Subsequently, the same French newspaper invites readers to vote via email or through its website: in this sense, Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale triumphed in the Design category.

Award for Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

“I am really proud to receive this prestigious recognition for the 33 Stradale from Automobile magazine and its readers, true car enthusiasts – commented Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Head of Alfa Romeo Design – The 33 Stradale project is the result of the courage and a pinch of healthy madness of an exceptional team. These are the ingredients that turn dreams into reality. The project aims to be a tribute to Franco Scaglione's 1967 masterpiece and, at the same time, anticipate some distinctive features of future Alfa Romeo models. The result is the result of the talent of the Alfa Romeo Style Center and the Made in Italy tradition. It is a true manifesto of 'necessary beauty': simple and elegant lines, but at the same time seductive and vigorous, which evoke intense emotions and awaken desire”.