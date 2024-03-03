3 is the magic number said a famous advertising sport. In the case of Alfa Romeo the magic number is 33, symbol of one of the most popular models in the history of the Biscione but also of various events that have marked its evolution and which in 2023 has returned to write a new page in the history of the brand of Arese thanks to the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. To celebrate this very identifying number, the Stellantis premium brand has announced the birth of “33 Stradale Day”, an anniversary that from 3 March 2024 will be an opportunity to share the passion for the Biscione with the 250 clubs around the world.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The new Alfa Romeo Stradale represented the rebirth in terms of limited edition sports cars, with just 33 examples boasting an internal combustion engine but also the possibility of opting for a fully electric powertrain. In the versions with the internal combustion engine, in the central rear position there is a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of delivering 620 HP. This is an engine derived from the Nettuno, the unit developed by Maserati for the aforementioned MC20. The performances speak of a maximum speed of 333 km/h and the possibility of going from or to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. All combined with an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

The 33rd in the history of Biscione

However, 33 is much more. For example, it is the brand's growth percentage globally compared to 2022, a coincidence that once again underlines the brand's connection with this number. But it didn't end here. In 2022, 33 months ago, Alfa Romeo won, with the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport (1929), the historical re-enactment of the 1000 Miglia. And again in 1933, Alfa Romeo triumphed with the 8C 2300 driven by the Nuvolari-Compagnoni duo at the Mille Miglia, with the same car also capable of winning the Targa Florio with Antonio Brivio and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Nuvolari-Compagnoni duo. Summer.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Day

To best celebrate the birth of the first 33 Stradale Day, Alfa Romeo wanted to create a special livery for the new Biscione supercar, with the Style Center having released new images in which the car is portrayed with the exclusive Royal Blue colour. which together with Rosso Alfa and Rosso Villa d'Este represents the palette of colors available for the wealthy and lucky customers who have purchased it.