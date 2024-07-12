For the first time since it was presented it takes part in an international event open to the public outside the Italian borders. The setting is that of the Goodwood Festival of Speedthe protagonist is instead Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: that’s right, the Biscione car manufacturer’s supercar makes its debut at the speed event par excellence that takes place in the United Kingdom. To be precise, the car will be exhibited in the “Supercar Paddock” section for the entire duration of the event.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale at Goodwood

And it won’t be alone. Alfa Romeo will also be present at Goodwood with the new Juniorwhich will be the protagonist in a fully electric version in a section dedicated exclusively to electrified cars called “Electric Avenue”. Moreover, for Alfa Romeo Junior this is the first of many stages that it will make as part of its roadshow in the UK: as well as appearing at Goodwood, the car will be on tour throughout the summer offering the public the opportunity to test drive it in Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester, London and many other locations.

There is also the electric Junior

“Born in 1993 and initially dedicated to vintage cars, the Goodwood Festival is an unmissable event and has become over the years a world-class reference point for automotive culture enthusiasts”says Alfa Romeo, thus justifying its participation with the Biscione’s special series par excellence. Let us remember that the new 33 Stradale, built in only 33 units, is a “two-seater” coupé produced through an exclusive artisanal process.