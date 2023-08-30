The wait is over, Alfa Romeo has unveiled in all respects the new page in history it intends to write. A page of history called 33 Road: the Alfa car manufacturer labels it as an “ideal link between the thermal past and the electric future of the brand, obtained by scrupulously and respectfully reinterpreting the stylistic features of the 1967 car of the same name”. The production of this custom-built will be limited to 33 piecesall already sold.

Exterior style

The exterior design of this exclusive supercar is enhanced by the perfect balance between proportions, volumes and surface treatment. The front part has a powerful and muscular volume, on which the iconic shield and the light clusters with a complex shape on an elliptical base stand out, while the lateral line is dynamic and slender, with “elytra” opening doors and two large side vents. Returning for a moment to the doors, thanks to their angled opening and the large wraparound glazing of the roof, the driver can enjoy a view very similar to that which he would experience in the cabin of a jet. The rear is defined by Alfa Romeo itself “brutal“, due to the truncated tail, the “V” graphic and the round taillights. The aerodynamic efficiency of the new 33 Stradale is confirmed by a Cx of 0.375 at zero Cz, by precise choice without the aid of active systems.

Sporty interior

As for the interior, the passenger compartment can be configured by choosing between two different set-ups, “Tribute” and “Alfa Corse”. In front of the driver is a display that stands out for the three-dimensionality of the “telescope” applied to it, while what is interesting is the choice of the Arese brand in terms of physical buttons: few commands useful for driving that find space on the central console, the steering wheel is even devoid of all the buttons normally located on it. The dashboard and the central tunnel are inspired by aviation and use materials such as aluminum, carbon fibre, leather and Alcantara, while the bucket seats are upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather.

Thermal and electrical

Let’s talk about the engine. Or better, of the thrusters: yes, because the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale can be equipped with a V6 biturbo engine of over 620 HP or, alternatively, in the BEV configuration of over 750 HP. Performance is excellent in both versions: there is talk of a top speed of 333 km/h, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. The sportiness of this supercar is enhanced not only by the performance just mentioned, but also by double wishbone suspension with active shock absorbers, the front lift, the Alfa Romeo Brake-By-Wire braking system and the Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. From a mechanical and production point of view, the aluminum H-frame, the monocoque in carbon fiber, the roof in carbon fiber and aluminum, and the rear window in polycarbonate. Little gem unveiled by Alfa Romeo: the set up of the car will see the support of the F1 driver Valtteri Bottas on the legendary Balocco track.

Few-off exclusive

As mentioned, the new 33 Stradale will be produced, as can be seen from the name on the other hand, in just 33 units, each of which is personalized and made unique by numerous variants of exclusive bodywork colours, precious upholstery and innovative materials: for the realization of this custom-built, the Biscione will make use of the collaboration of the Superlight Touring bodywork. “With the new 33 Stradale we wanted to create something worthy of our past, at the service of the brand, whose Alfisti could be proud – said Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo – This result could only be achieved thanks to the expertise, rigor and passion of our Team, with the support of a management group that has the clear ambition to help write the future of the brand, in full respect of its unique history. It is the brand’s first custom-built model since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last“.

Workshop and Committee

We close by talking about theShop“: this is how Alfa Romeo defined its team of professionals who worked with customers to design 33 unique and exclusive examples of this model. “The first meetings with potential buyers were held on the occasion of the Monza Grand Prix in 2022, where collectors and enthusiasts of the brand were able to appreciate the first drawings of the car from the passion and pride of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo”, says the Biscione brand. The institution of the “Committee 33“, chaired by the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, and made up of the heads of eight departments of the brand, such as Design, Heritage, Arese Museum, Product, Strategic Projects, Marketing, Communication and Motorsport: the task of this committee is that of approves customer requests, ensuring respect for the history and iconic nature of the car.