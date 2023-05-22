Alfa Romeo was once again the star of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the event on the shores of Lake Como that focuses on the charm of classic cars and vintage cars. The Alfa Romeo brought two of its sporting jewels to the 2023 edition of the event, paying homage to the celebrations for the hundredth anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which took place at Villa Erba: it is the 33/2 liter “Daytona” (1968) and the 33TT 12 (1975), who were both protagonists on the French asphalt.

The 33/2 liter brings Alfa Romeo back into the spotlight

L’Alfa Romeo 33/2 liters “Daytona” represents the great return to the world of motorsport for the Arese-based car manufacturer after leaving the scene in 1951 at the end of the second of the two F.1 World Championships won with “Alfetta” 158-159: the return to the stage of international motoring events takes place with Autodelta (1963), the official racing department of the Milanese manufacturer, which is celebrating its 60th birthday this year. After the initial successes with touring cars, Autodelta decided to make the leap in quality in the “prototype” category, starting with the “Type 33”.

A winning project

The Sport prototypes are designed exclusively for racing, equipped with extremely sophisticated engines and chassis and produced in the small number of examples necessary to obtain homologation. They are equipped with a refined and powerful two-litre 8-cylinder V central engine, which releases 270 horsepower and reaches almost 300 km/h. The first version of the 33/2 (where 33 is the project number and 2 the displacement expressed in litres) wins the race in which it debuts in March 1967, the uphill race of Fleron near Liège, in Belgium: Alfa Romeo then launched itself into the Championship Sport Prototype World Championshiptaking prestigious victories in the grueling endurance races, primarily at 24 Hours of Daytona 1968where he won the first three places in class with the Vaccarella-Schütz, Andretti-Bianchi, Casoni-Biscardi-Zeccoli crews.

Alfa Romeo victories at Le Mans

The important victory means that the name of the famous American circuit is added to that of the Alfa Romeo 33/2. The 33 also achieve excellent results in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – with another one a hat-trick in the class, and in some competitions they manage to impose themselves in the overall standings even ahead of much more powerful cars: it also happens at Mugello, where Vaccarella-Bianchi-Galli reach the top step of the podium.

The evolution of the 33

The evolution of Project 33 did not stop and finally in 1975 Alfa Romeo managed to realize the dream of winning the World Championship for Makes. Protagonist of the overwhelming superiority is theAlfa Romeo 33 TT (Tubular Chassis) 12a car equipped with an engine three-litre 12-cylinder 180° V capable of delivering 500 horsepower and reaching 330 km/h. With great drivers, most of whom are also protagonists in Formula 1, such as Arturo Merzario, Vittorio Brambilla, Jochen Mass, Jacques Laffite, Henri Pescarolo, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx and Nino Vaccarella, the 33 TT 12s take seven victories out of eight races valid for winning the World Cup. The legendary 12-cylinder that powers the car will lay the foundations for Alfa Romeo’s return to F.1 in 1976 as engine supplier for the Brabham team.