The debut of the Alfa Romeo 33 is just over a week away. This is how the new supercar from the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer will be called, for two fundamental reasons: first of all, because it will have a series of references with the legendary 33 Road of 1967and then because it will only be produced in 33 units, each of which will be sold at over 1 million euros.

From dream to reality

“This project is a dream come true, inspired by a bold team who wanted to make something unique. Our new supercar will be sold-out even before being unveiled“, announced the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, to the microphones of Autocar. As for the shapes and lines of the new 33, the Alfa Romeo number one did not express himself, limiting himself to saying that the design of the car will offer a important contribution to the DNA of the brand.

A piece of history

“We are working on something that we will be able to exhibit next to the 8C in the Arese Museum, proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. This is what we want – added Learned – A decision of this type, which we took in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, is seen in the eyes of many as a total madness“.

Nothing electric

Will it be an electric supercar? It would seem not. According to the latest rumors it will be pushed by a engine derived from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that equips the Giulia Quadrifoglio, translated the engine will be the same but will be significantly strengthened. “She could be as iconic and super sexy and recognizable as an Alfa Romeo at first sight“Imparato concluded, adding that despite the price and positioning, the new 33 will not only be a track supercar, but also a car to drive every day.