The announcement by Audi of the arrival of Andreas Seidl as CEO of the F1-related project which will officially start in 2026 came as a surprise. The German manager, in the past already a great helmsman in the WEC of another brand of the Volkswagen group, Porsche, left McLaren after just four years, unable to say no to an offer for which he probably also refused possibility of occupying the place of Mattia Binotto at the Ferrari wall.

Seidl will first of all have to appoint a team principal given that Alfa Romeo Sauber will lose Frederic Vasseur in 2023 who will be team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari from 9 January. The fact that Jost Understood is ‘free’ after the non-renewal of the contract with Williams places the former team principal of the Grove team as a strong candidate for the role of track manager at Alfa Romeo Sauber. Capito also boasts a successful past as Volkswagen manager, particularly in rallies, for this reason the Capito-Seidl axis could be the one to lay the foundations of what Audi will be starting from 2026, the season in which the German company will be in track to at least aim for the podium.

Valtteri Bottaswho has signed a three-year contract with Alfa Romeo-Sauber until 2024, underlined that at the moment he is still a distant prospect within the Audi team: “Once everything was announced, everyone talked about it, and then it was like ‘Ok, let’s get back to work, and let’s focus on 2023 because, obviously, nothing changes next year, we’re still Alfa Romeo’the words of the Finnish driver reported by the newspaper GPFans.com.

Certainly, the fact that from 2026 there will be a manufacturer like Audi behind Sauber represents one warranty not just for the whole team: “Everyone understood that for this team it is a great opportunity for the future, which certainly gives good stability Bottas added. but everyone still thinks that the Audi question is quite far away”.