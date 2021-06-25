A myth within a myth, a car capable of making its own history. Produced from 1966 to 1994 in four generations, theAlfa Romeo Spider historical, known by fans all over the world as the “Duet”, is one of the longest-lived sports in the world. The secret of his eternal youth lies in the purity of line signed Pininfarina, filed over three decades with few changes compared to the progenitor, the legendary “cuttlefish bone”, and in the brilliant and refined mechanics inherited from the Giulia, the model that in 1962 picked up the baton of the legendary one Juliet ushering in the era of a new generation of more modern, manageable and faster cars. This month marks the fifty years since the birth of the first Spider with a two-liter engine, the 2000 Spider Veloce, unveiled in June 1971 in Gardone Riviera alongside the 2000 Berlina and 2000 GT Veloce sisters.

In addition to the “truncated tail”, the second generation Spider features a redesigned front, a more inclined windshield and handles recessed flush with the body. F.oto: Alfa Romeo Documentation Center

Pushed by the same 1962cc, 132hp, single-fuel twin-shaft four-cylinder engine of the sedan and coupé, with a top speed of almost 200 km / h, at the dawn of the 70s the 2000 Spider Veloce is not afraid of comparisons even with sports of lineage and higher displacement. Apart from the new rims with smaller central studs and visible bolts and the “2000” lettering, the bodywork is identical to that of the 1750 Fast Spider second series (photo above), the model that at the 1969 Turin motor show brought the range to the new “truncated tail” bodywork. The rear, shortened by 13 centimeters, is cut cleanly: a modification that sacrifices the originality of the elongated silhouette of the original model (photo below) in the face of a larger trunk.

The Spider 1600, launched in 1966, is known by the epithet “cuttlefish bone” due to the long and streamlined tail which, in fact, recalls the shape of the internal shell of the marine mollusk. Photo: Alfa Romeo Documentation Center

The 2000 Spider Veloce for the US market can be recognized at a glance by the side marker lights, mandatory in America, the increased bumpers and the “Injection” plate at the rear.

In 1974, as part of a rationalization of the range, the Spider adopted the same engines as the sedans, losing a few horsepower: the “1600” went from 110 to 104 HP the “2000” from 132 to 128 hp. Much more significant will be the weakening of the models with the two-liter engine destined for the United States (photogallery above), where stricter anti-pollution regulations require the adoption of a more modern Spica mechanical injection system in place of the two double-barrel carburetors and the adoption of devices for the containment of polluting emissions. The power drops to just over 100 HP, not many but more than enough to thrill overseas customers, who will purchase 60% of the entire production.

The dashboard of the 2000 Spider Veloce is almost identical to that of the previous 1750. The main instrumentation, with speedometer and rev counter, is enclosed in two circular eyelids behind the steering wheel. Photo: Alfa Romeo Documentation Center

In 1976 the 2000 Berlina and the 2000 GT Veloce went out of production, leaving their sister with uncovered bodywork the burden and the honor of representing a range that, in six years of honored career, had the great merit of to sublimate the mechanical excellence and driving brilliance of the 105 Series models. Now a model in itself, the 2000 Spider Veloce remained in production until 1982, totaling 38,379 units.

