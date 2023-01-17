2023 will be a very important year for Alfa Romeo. Not only because the rebirth of the Alfa Romeo will come alive with the first full year of marketing of Tonale, the arrival of the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio, the new supercar and the B-SUV but also because there are several important anniversaries in the history of the brand from Stellantis. For this reason, the Italian car manufacturer has scheduled 12 “Backstage” conferences to be held at the Arese Museum, events that will allow you to fully understand the brand’s heritage through an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look.

A tradition started four years ago right at the museum center dedicated to Alfa Romeo and which this year will see the celebration of the 100 years of the Quadrifoglio, 60 years of Autodelta but also the Giulia Sprint GT, Giuseppe Busso, the DTM championship. It starts in January with a day dedicated to 8C Competizione, at 20 years old from the presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show, to continue in February with another anniversary, the 40th of the best seller Alpha 33, one of the best-selling Alfa Romeos ever. Spring will be characterized by three themes very dear to the Alfa Romeo Tribe: the 60th anniversary of Autodelta – the legendary racing department of Settimo Milanese and Carlo Chiti’s team – the 110th anniversary of the birth of Joseph Busso and the 30th anniversary of the unforgettable 155 which broke all DTM records. The June appointment will revolve around Four-leaf clover: from the 1923 Targa Florio to today, from the track to the road, the symbol of Alfa Romeo’s sporting soul turns a century old.

The July and August conferences focus on less explored topics, such as heavy vehicles and the production of Alfa Romeo in Brazilwhile the September appointment will be a tribute to one of the most popular granturismo: the Montreal. An episode, in October, will be dedicated to the stylistic partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Zagato body shopwhile in November it will be time to celebrate another anniversary, the 60th of Giulia Sprint GT, progenitor of a generation of legendary Alfa Romeos. The year ends with a conference on the history of Alfa Romeo during the Second World War, when the productions were decentralized from Portello to other temporary locations. Each meeting will be enhanced by the presence of former employees, historians, journalists, drivers, Alfa Romeo club members and other figures called to share their testimony and experience. The conferences will take place in the Sala Giulia of the Museum and will be free for visitors to the Arese facility. Before each appointment, parades and flashmobs on the inner track of the complex.