The Alfa Romeo Historical Museum of Arese was dyed red for four days in the name of passion for the brand founded on June 24 111 years ago. Starting from Thursday, the celebrations involved everyone the great family of the Alfisti, from the Clubs to the management, from the many owners of Alfa Romeo cars parade to the visitors of the Museum.

Great protagonists of the event the Giulia GTA and GTAm supercars, of which the first examples have been delivered: the sedan not only represents the best of the brand’s technical excellence, but is also the common thread between glorious history and the future. The celebrations then continued at the Museum throughout the weekend, according to a rich program, and it is possible to relive the emotions of the birthday thanks to the clip dedicated to June 24th.