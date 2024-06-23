Genoa – The Genoese Alfa, Angelina Mango, Coma_Cose, Fedez, Negramaro and many other artists will take to the park of the 105 Summer Festival 2024 organized in collaboration with the Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa which will be held in Piazza della Vittoria on Friday 28 June, starting from 8.30pm. “A concert dedicated to the Ligurians and Genoese, for a summer full of events throughout Liguria – comments the interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana – In addition to this, there will be 4 Silent discos to enliven the evenings of Arma di Taggia, Albissola Marina, Chiavari and Porto Venere, and many other events from Ponente to Levante, capable of attracting visitors and tourists and enhancing an offer which, thanks to the sea, beaches, the record number of Blue Flags, the very rich food and wine and the cultural, can only be successful”.

“The 105 Summer Festival 2024 will be a unique opportunity to live an unforgettable experience of music and fun in the splendid setting of Piazza della Vittoria – declares the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – It will be a great party for Genoa, some of the most important names of the Italian music scene will take to the stage they will be able to conquer audiences of all ages. I invite all Genoese people to participate for free in this great evening which marks the beginning of a summer full of events for our city”. “A few days after the events of San Giovanni Battista and “Genova Rap in piazza”, for our city ​​another huge party with the performance, in Piazza della Vittoria, of some of the most important stars of Italian music today, from the latest Sanremo winner Angelina Mango to Negramaro, passing through Alfa, Coma_Cose and Fedez – explains the councilor delegated to Major Events of the Municipality of Genoa Federica Cavalleri – The 105 Summer Festival will be an unforgettable evening, an extraordinary show in a Genoa that is increasingly a protagonist on a national level thanks to concerts capable of attracting tens of thousands of people to the square. I’m sure that, this time too, we will have another incredible success with the public.”

“Even this year, after the success of 2023, the 105 Summer Festival will stop in Genoa for an evening that promises to be truly unmissable and I am sure that on this occasion too our city will respond with a huge public participation – adds the Councilor for Tourism of the Municipality of Genoa Alessandra Bianchi – 2024 is a special year for Genoa at the center of the national and international scene not only with the major sporting events of Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport, but also with important cultural and musical events”.