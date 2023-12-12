Gentleman drivers

With the term “gentleman driver” today it is customary to define a driver with good economic means who can afford to take part in a car competition partly for pleasure and partly for passion, without having a concrete chance of winning first place under the checkered flag. Also because, in the presence of official manufacturers and drivers, the disparity in technical and organizational means is such as to make it impossible, even for the most talented of private drivers, to fight for overall victory. Yet it wasn't always like this and indeed when car racing resumed after the Second World War there were many gentleman drivers who commissioned highly competitive and absolutely customized cars from the resurgent car manufacturers with which to fight for victory, at least in category, in the most famous races of the moment.

Genesis of a jewel

This was the case of Giampiero Bianchettia Milanese industrialist and passionate driver who boasted important friendships in the racing sector such as Gioacchino Colombofamous designer of Alfa Romeo first and then of the newborn Ferrari.

After the Second World War theAlfa Romeo it was trying to get its plants back on track to produce the series cars that would guarantee its lifeblood from an economic point of view. On the other hand, however, car racing was still the soul and culture of the Milanese company which would win the first world titles in the history of Formula 1 in 1950 with Farina and 1951 with Fangio. The Alfa road car of the rebirth would be the “6C 2500 Berlinetta Competizione” which raced between 1949 and 1950, obtaining many category victories and three overall victories at the Targa Florio, at the Intereuropa Cup in Monza and on the Pescara circuit. The gestation of the 6C Berlinetta, whose fathers included Gioacchino Colombo, was quite long since the project began to develop in 1947. The lack of high economic resources and the need to invest energy in series production slowed down the development of the project and its debut in competitions. However, it was precisely thanks to Giampiero Bianchetti who wanted to commission a unique and personal racing car, that Alfa Romeo had the opportunity to develop a “customer car” which would have been a laboratory for its future “Berlinetta Competizione”. Bianchetti purchased it in 1947 from Alfa Romeo a frame (number AR915544) of a 6C 2500 ed a six-cylinder engine with a dry sump which he modified in the compression ratio and in the fuel system by adopting three double-choke Weber carburettors.

These changes brought the engine power to 145 horsepower at 5,000 rpm. For the car body of his nascent racing car Bianchetti turned to the Colli bodywork who was already collaborating with the “Experimental Department” of Alfa Romeo, requesting, however, that the bodywork for his nascent car be of the type Spiders. This type of solution would have guaranteed the maximum in terms of weight distribution and aerodynamics, to the benefit of race performance. From the union of these three elements, chassis, engine and bodywork, the “6C2500 Colli Spider” whose first tests by Alfa Romeo were entrusted to its famous test driver and pilot I support Sanesi who was favorably impressed.

The successes of Colli Spider

The “Colli Spider” was thus finally delivered to Bianchetti who took it to its debut at the Coppa d'Oro delle Dolomiti on 20 July 1947, the first edition of the famous competition, immediately obtaining an excellent second place in the category (sixth overall). A month later came the first category victory (fifth overall) on the Pescara circuit. Other excellent results followed which, however, were only the precursor to what Bianchetti and his “Colli Spider” would achieve the following year. In fact, in 1948 the Milanese driver managed to achieve five class victories, among which the Mille Miglia stands out (sixth overall) and the Targa Florio. Participation in the Mille Miglia and the very important result obtained were certainly the most important moment for Bianchetti of his racing season. This is also demonstrated by the written request to receive the final ranking sent to Renzo Castagneto, famous organizer of this legendary competition, to which Castagneto responded as per the letter below.

Again from the correspondence between Bianchetti and the Automobil Club of Brescia in the months preceding the Mille Miglia, we appreciate how important it was, even for a private driver with good economic resources, the possibility of receiving the “attendance fee” to cover expenses , as well as the care in wanting to ensure the type of petrol that the organization would make available for supplies. After that 1948 Bianchetti decided to sell his Alfa Romeo, which took the road to the United States and raced with Maserati and even Ferrari but was no longer able to achieve the successes he had achieved with his “Colli Spider”.

Today it is still possible to admire this fascinating, perfectly restored car on the occasion of the modern re-editions of the great classic races including the historic Mille Miglia which crosses half of our country every spring.