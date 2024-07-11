Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

“Alf” star (46) found dead in car. He played Tanner’s son Brian (archive photo). © imago

He was an absolute child star. “Alf” fans knew him as Tanner’s son Brian. Now there is terrible news.

Munich – The actor Benji Gregory, known for his role as Tanner’s son Brian, was found dead in his car. He died at the age of 46. This is reported by the news portal TMZ citing his sister.

“Alf” star dies at just 46 years old – cause of death still unclear

Benji Gregory was found dead in his car on June 13th in the parking lot of a Chase bank branch in the US state of Arizona. His dog, Hans, also died in the car. The cause of death is still unclear.

Close friends suspect that the “Alf” star fell asleep in his car and suffered a fatal heat stroke as a result.

More info coming soon