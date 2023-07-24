He’s furry, he’s an alien, his name is an acronym, and now he’s coming back to Earth. That’s how it is, alfof Alien Life Form (Alien Life Form), the comedy icon of the late ’80s, returns to the world of streaming and be careful, because he is selling products. The beloved alien-puppet will be brought back to life in a series of branded segments to be featured on the channel. Maximum Effort of ryan reynolds.

The channel Maximum Effort of reynolds is available on platforms streaming as fubo, Freevee of Amazon and tube. Maximum Efforts has acquired the rights to the iconic 80s show, which revolves around a family that adopts a furry cat-eating alien. Maximum Effort will air episodes of the series and will also insert new sponsored segments into the episodes, which will be called “Maximum moments“.

Maximum Effort worked with the creator of alf, Paul Fusco, and Shout! Studios to create the sponsored segments. The segments will promote products like Mint Mobile, a company that belonged to reynolds before selling it to T-Mobile. alf will also promote Ring, HMS and fubo, among other products and services. Sponsored inserts will start airing when alf premieres in Maximum Effort on July 29, 2023. The event will be marked with a marathon of alf called “caturday“, in honor of the habits of alf to eat cats

Of this new venture, Reynolds said:

“In Maximum Effort, we love to take risks and blur the lines between programs and sponsorship, because we believe that both can be equally entertaining. She went on to say, “In addition to my irrational love for alf When I was a kid, one of the reasons we licensed this program was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our brave brand partners wanted to conspire with us to bring alf back to life. Tune in this caturday!”

It is certainly an interesting choice to mix advertising and content in such a seamless way. Modifying a nearly 40-year-old series to promote products like video doorbells and cell phone companies isn’t exactly an obvious choice. But maybe that’s what the channel is looking for Maximum Effort.

The channel launched in June and features content created by reynolds himself, including a series in which he reads bedtime stories to viewers. The decision to incorporate a classic series on a new channel is not a particularly new idea, however, adding original and sponsored content to such a series is novel to say the least. You can see alf In the channel Maximum Effort this Saturday, July 29, 2023, during its all-day premiere marathon.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: As a child I hated alf but every time I turned on the TV, if there was a chapter, I would stay watching it. It was a character that greatly marked the decades during which it was broadcast and I’m glad it’s back, even in small segments, I’ve tried to watch the series again but whenever I find a place to do it, they remove it or my subscription ends. Currently you can see it by Max.